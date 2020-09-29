Orlando Pirates signing Hlatshwayo impressed at how coach Zinnbauer is learning isiZulu
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ one of Orlando Pirates’ headline new signings for the 2020-21 season‚ is impressed at how his new coach Josef Zinnbauer has been trying to learn isiZulu.
Centreback Hlatshwayo and forwards Deon Hotto and Terence Dzvukumanja in attack are three signings forming part of the redistribution of wealth among South Africa’s big clubs after the sale of Bidvest Wits who have arrived to bolster Zinnbauer’s team in defence and attack.
Hlatshwayo said he had been impressed by the German’s attacking football from afar as Zinnbauer arrived in December to guide seventh-positioned Bucs to a creditable third-place finish. The Bafana captain said Zinnbauer is also a nice guy in person.
“He’s a coach I’ve known from a distance playing against Orlando Pirates. And now I’m inside there and we’ve met‚ we’ve done the one-v-ones – he’s a good coach‚ he’s chilled‚” the no-prisoners defender said.
“From a distance you’d say he was a tough coach like Gavin [Hunt‚ the ex-Wits‚ now Kaizer Chiefs coach]. But he’s not – he’s quite … he talks. He wants to hear how you’re feeling and everything.
“I’m about to finish my first week now at training with Pirates and what I’ve seen is that he wants to play‚ he wants to attack‚ he wants to go forward.
“The quality that he has going forward‚ you know. And that’s what he wants. He wants goals and to go forward all the time.”
Zinnbauer impressed when‚ soon after his arrival‚ a storm broke in a teacup over midfielder Fortune Makaringe’s supposed “showboating”. Asked about it‚ the coach said he was in South Africa to learn and adapt culturally‚ not for SA football to him.
Hlatswhayo was asked about Zinnbauer seemingly being in the mould of coaches who treat players like adults.
The new orange @orlandopirates away jersey and black home kit are launched at an the @adidas high performance shop in @SandtonCity by @thomasmlambo, captain @JeleHappy and new signing and @BafanaBafana captain @Thulani_Tyson03 pic.twitter.com/JUSbkJsOrO— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) September 29, 2020
“Yeah‚ for sure. He did mention that he wants everyone to be relaxed and confident. But at the same time he’s a coach who wants discipline at all times‚” the player said.
“And he jokes with the players. And I like the fact that he’s even trying to learn Zulu‚ just to make sure that everyone feels comfortable.
“And for sure‚ with this past season ending he did mention that now it’s going to be his first starting with a preseason and everything‚ and he wants to learn from everyone and be able and implement what he wants‚ as he joined the team late [in 2019-20].”
While Zinnbauer adapted quickly to the PSL and achieved fast results arriving with six months to find his feet in an almost written-off 2019-20 season‚ the pressure of chasing silverware for Soweto giants who have not won any in six years will make for a different environment in 2020-21.
With a soldier like Hlatshwayo added to Zinnbauer's armoury‚ though‚ Pirates have the look of a menacing combination before a ball has been kicked in the new DStv Premiership.