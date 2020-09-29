Major shakeup at Chippa kicks out Moyo twins

Zimbabwean twin brothers Kevin and Elvis Moyo have parted ways with Port Elizabeth-based Premiership side Chippa United.

The club has also announced that the Orlando Pirates trio of Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule will not be returning to Chippa as their loan deals have lapsed. Yesterday, Elvis confirmed that he and his brother are no longer part of the Chilli Boys set-up.

They are, however, still awaiting the release of their papers from the club.

“A few days after we had returned to PE from the bio-bubble camp [in Gauteng] we received a call from the team manager [Wanda Mbenguzana] saying that Chippa want to terminate our contracts,” Elvis said.

“We had a meeting with them two weeks back and we agreed on terminating the contracts; they haven’t sent our termination letters [yet].