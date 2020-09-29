Soccer

Major shakeup at Chippa kicks out Moyo twins

29 September 2020 - 09:54
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter
Kevin Moyo formerly of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Chippa United at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Zimbabwean twin brothers Kevin and Elvis Moyo have parted ways with Port Elizabeth-based Premiership side Chippa United.

The club has also announced that the Orlando Pirates trio of Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule will not be returning to Chippa as their loan deals have lapsed. Yesterday, Elvis confirmed that he and his brother are no longer part of the Chilli Boys set-up.

They are, however, still awaiting the release of their papers from the club.

“A few days after we had returned to PE from the bio-bubble camp [in Gauteng] we received a call from the team manager [Wanda Mbenguzana] saying that Chippa want to terminate our contracts,” Elvis said.

“We had a meeting with them two weeks back and we agreed on terminating the contracts;  they haven’t sent our termination letters [yet].

FILE IMAGE: Elvis Moyo formerly of Chippa United during the Chippa United media open day at Nelson Mandela Bay on October 30, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

 “Our contract[s] with Chippa United [were] for two years with an option to extend.”

The 27-year-old defender said there are teams that have shown interest in them.

“We are now free agents. We are just waiting for Chippa to settle our contracts.”

Chippa's COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed the club had parted ways with the Moyo twins but said they were still negotiating the details of the release with their representative.

The Moyo brothers joined Chippa in July 2019 from FC Platinum on recruitment by former coach Norman Mapeza. Kevin featured in 27 league fixtures for Chippa this past season, while Elvis played only nine matches.

In a media statement, the Chilli Boys also announced termination of Lehlohonolo Masalesa, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala's contracts.

Chippa will also not renew the contracts of Thabo Rakhale, Boikanyo Komane and Gerald Modisane after their expiry The club will loan out Athini Jodwana and Ronaldo Maarman for the 2020/2021 season.

