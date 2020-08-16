Middendorp not in celebratory mood despite victory

Even with their six-point lead at the summit of the Absa Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is still not a relieved man.

Chiefs finally reached and surpassed the 50-point mark after coming from two goals down to beat relegation-threatened Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend.

From 24 games, Amakhosi are now on 52 points, six behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Highlands Park on Friday.

Chiefs showed their title credentials by overturning a two-goal deficit against Rise and Shine who’d struck via Lesiba Nku and Jabulani Maluleke in the 17th and 61st minutes respectively, before goals from Willard Katsande, Anthony Akumu and Samir Nurkovic in a space of five minutes midway through the second period turned the tables.

However, Middendorp seemed reluctant to celebrate the crucial win that saw them extend their lead at the top. “Having you seen me showing relief?’’, Middendorp asked when he was quizzed if the six-point gap relieves him.

“I don’t think so, [that he’s relieved] actually I try to be as less emotional as possible because this is a total different situation for each and everybody. It’s not about the relief for me, it’s about the ambition Kaizer Chiefs had set in the beginning of the season.’’