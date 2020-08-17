Leaders Kaizer Chiefs smiling as Cape Town City put title-chasing Sundowns to the sword

A brace from Surprise Ralani and a third from Kermit Erasmus where enough to give City a huge result that suddenly gave Chiefs a lot of breathing space at the top. Sundowns managed to find the back of the net twice through an Edmilson Dove own goal and a late strike from Keletso Makgalwa, but City held on to secure all three points.

City were always going to be formidable opponents and they signalled their intentions very early in the first half with Erasmus, Shane Roberts and Fagrie Lakay asking questions of the Pretoria side.

But it was Ralani who broke the deadlock when he scored his fourth goal of the season, beating Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango with a low shot on the rebound in the 12th minute. Onyango had done well to save the initial shot, but Ralani reacted very quickly and put the ball in the back of the net with the Ugandan stranded.

Erasmus and Roberts continued to make a nuisance of themselves and the former was eventually rewarded when he deftly chipped the ball into the back of the net in the 43rd minute, with Onyango once again stranded.

Sundowns dug deep and pulled one back when Wayne Arendse pressured Dove into scoring an own goal after a corner from Gaston Sirino just before the break.

Sundowns made a bright start after play resumed in the second half, but they always ran the risk of exposing themselves in the back as they desperately went in search of a goal.