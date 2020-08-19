Pirates stretch winless streak to five matches

Orlando Pirates stretched their winless run to five matches following their 1-1 draw against Baroka at Ellis Park Stadium last night. The results leave Pirates third on the log with 43 points from 26 matches. For Baroka, a point was not enough as it left them 13th with 25 points and needed to win to move away from the relegation zone. Before the match, Pirates announced that they lifted the suspension of attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch following disciplinary procedures last week.

Lorch and Justin Shonga broke PSL bio-safety environment bubble protocols ahead of their match against Mamelodi Sundowns last week. Lorch started on the bench after the club said he pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him and apologised and only came on in the second half.

Pirates were knocking the ball around confidently, dominating possession and deservedly took the lead earlier on. Gabadinho Mhango stormed down the left flank, taking on three defenders only to lose the ball. But Thamsanqa Masiya’s sloppy back-pass meant for goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was intercepted by Tshegofatso Mabaso who produced a brilliant left-foot finish.

Baroka were not ready to go down without a fight. They fought back and equalised through Evidence Makgopa 10 minutes before the interval although the player looked to be in an offside position. Mhango was dispossessed and Bakgaga pounced on the counter-attack down the right-hand side and Masiya played the one-two with Gerald Phiri Jr before whipping the ball into the near post for Makgopa to finish.

Other results yesterday: Wits 0, Arrows 0; Chippa 0, Highlands 0

GlandAfrica Championship: Swallows 1, Ajax 0, TS Sporting 1, Steenberg 1, AmaTuks 1, Richards Bay 1