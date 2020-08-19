Pirates stretch winless streak to five matches
Lorch and Justin Shonga broke PSL bio-safety environment bubble protocols ahead of their match against Mamelodi Sundowns last week. Lorch started on the bench after the club said he pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him and apologised and only came on in the second half.
Baroka were not ready to go down without a fight. They fought back and equalised through Evidence Makgopa 10 minutes before the interval although the player looked to be in an offside position. Mhango was dispossessed and Bakgaga pounced on the counter-attack down the right-hand side and Masiya played the one-two with Gerald Phiri Jr before whipping the ball into the near post for Makgopa to finish.
Other results yesterday: Wits 0, Arrows 0; Chippa 0, Highlands 0
GlandAfrica Championship: Swallows 1, Ajax 0, TS Sporting 1, Steenberg 1, AmaTuks 1, Richards Bay 1
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.