Gyms open to reduced numbers, no access to showers

If you're hoping to hit the treadmill, lift weights or work out on the circuit at gym, you will have to book an appointment. But be warned, there will be no access to showers, sonar or water towers as fitness centres and gyms open to the new normal under strict coronavirus prevention guidelines.



Gym enthusiasts will also have to get used to exercising on their own little isolation demarcated boxes where they cannot share equipment...