Jele happy with one-year deal

Happy Jele is comfortable with a one-year contract he will get from Orlando Pirates and has no plans for jumping ship.

The 33-year-old, who has been with the Buccaneers since 2006 and remains an integral member of Josef Zinnbauer's squad, will be offered the one-year deal at the end of the current season.

While other players in other teams have left after being given one-year-deals, Jele says he wants to retire at the club. “So far I have been happy, the team has been good to me,” Jele told the media through a virtual press conference yesterday.“ I don’t have a problem with them. I would like to finish my career here; to retire with the team. But it is up to the team to decide. I just have to work, that's the most important thing. I came here to work for the team, that's what I’m going to do. In terms of contracts and everything, I think you need to speak to the chairman [Irvin Khoza]. He is the right person to speak to.”