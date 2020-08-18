Jele happy with one-year deal
Happy Jele is comfortable with a one-year contract he will get from Orlando Pirates and has no plans for jumping ship.
The 33-year-old, who has been with the Buccaneers since 2006 and remains an integral member of Josef Zinnbauer's squad, will be offered the one-year deal at the end of the current season.
While other players in other teams have left after being given one-year-deals, Jele says he wants to retire at the club. “So far I have been happy, the team has been good to me,” Jele told the media through a virtual press conference yesterday.“ I don’t have a problem with them. I would like to finish my career here; to retire with the team. But it is up to the team to decide. I just have to work, that's the most important thing. I came here to work for the team, that's what I’m going to do. In terms of contracts and everything, I think you need to speak to the chairman [Irvin Khoza]. He is the right person to speak to.”
Jele has spent 14 years with the Soweto giants and made 326 appearances since his official debut in 2006. The Pirates captain is focused on helping the club finish the campaign in a good position that will see them return to continental football next season. Pirates, who are third on the table with 42 points, will meet Baroka FC at Ellis Park Stadium tonight (6pm) looking to end their five-match winless run. The last time Pirates registered a victory was on February 16 when they edged Black Leopards 1-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium.
“We are playing against a good team who want to move from the relegation zone. We respect them but we want to win the game and finish on a high note,” Jele said. “It is very good for the brand to finish in a good position and next season we return to the CAF Champions League. Now we have to go all out and win some games for the team and finish in a good position.”
While Pirates were able to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches, they have failed to find the back of the net but Jele feels it is just a matter of time before they start scoring again. “So far we’ve been creating defensively, I think we’ve been doing well. We’ve not conceded so far, the problem is we are not scoring.”
