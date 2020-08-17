Makaringe takes it upon himself to steer Zungu in the right direction

Fortune Makaringe has taken it upon himself to steer his friend Nkanyiso Zungu in the right direction finding his feet at Orlando Pirates.

Zungu‚ the exciting‚ skilful midfielder signed in January from Stellenbosch FC‚ played a second game for Pirates‚ coming off the bench in the 65th minute‚ in their 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

He gave a hint of his class moments later with a clever ball in for the run of Gabadinho Mhango for Bucs' best chance.

Makaringe knows all about breaking into the star-studded central midfield at Pirates.

Arriving from Maritzburg United at the start of the season the lanky midfielder has grabbed his opportunities with forceful performances that have made it hard for Bucs' coaches this season to leave him out.