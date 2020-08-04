We will miss our 12th man, says Celtic keeper

"We will be the first ones to experience it. We are just looking forward to giving our best and try to win for our supporters. But we will definitely miss them. I guess we are professionals and also there are few senior players, it will be up to us to take the responsibility to help guide the younger ones and also be a little bit better in terms of communicating on the pitch. We can hear each other better and that will be an advantage, but we just have to be mentally strong and represent our people well."

With the teams meeting each other for the first time since the season was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 32-year-old keeper believes that all the teams will be a closed book to each other in terms of what to expect.

"No one will know who is available and who is fit and the kind of momentum," he said.

"It is very difficult; it is an awkward situation, but we will definitely be up for the task having got enough time to prepare. Physically, the boys are ready to go.

"You can never underestimate any of your opponents. I mean Baroka are a very strong side, they won the trophy recently [Telkom Knockout 2018], so they do have experience and they do have the team to compete."