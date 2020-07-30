Kaizer Chiefs move back to Orlando

Yesterday's PSL draw to determine which stadiums clubs will use as home venues in the Biological Safe Environment (BSE) induced some unimaginable anecdotes.

Head-lining this draw was Orlando Stadium being given to Orlando Pirates' biggest foes Kaizer Chiefs, who are in pole position to clinch the league title. Chiefs will share this Soweto venue with Chippa United.

It's incredible that Chiefs will host fellow title challengers in Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium as it remains to be seen if the Ghost haunts the Glamour Boys "Kwesikamaminzela", as the venue is nicknamed.

Having to face them home and away, Amakhosi must consider themselves lucky that Bidvest Wits were given FNB Stadium, their natural home turf, meaning they'll play them at Orlando (home) and FNB (away) stadiums.

The draw, conducted at the league's headquarters yesterday, also elicited another funny story as second-tier side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who've since bought Bidvest Wits' top-flight status, were drawn to use the Students' current training base, Sturrock Park, as their home ground. It didn't end there, as Stellenbosch were granted Tuks Stadium, a venue Steve Barker is so familiar with, having coached Pretoria University for a number of years in the past.