The Absa Premiership will come back with a bang‚ with a kickoff date of August 11‚ and the match on that evening at 6pm a sizzler between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Premier Soccer League released the much-awaited revised fixtures for the resumption of the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship (National First Division) in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE) on Thursday afternoon.

The match-up between second-placed defending champions Sundowns and fourth-placed Pirates was the fixture (originally set for Tuesday‚ March 17) that was called off five months ago when football was initially suspended due to the coronavirus by the PSL on Monday‚ March 16.

The game will now be played at Dobsonville Stadium‚ which was drawn as Sundowns’ home ground as each side in the BSE needs to play their closed-doors at a neutral "home" venue.

The second fixture that was also among the two matches cancelled five months ago‚ between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits‚ is the second game to take place in the BSE. It will be played at Amakhosi's new home ground for the duration of the BSE at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday‚ August 12.

The game had initially been set down for Wednesday‚ March 18. The two fixtures‚ then and now‚ are set to have a huge impact on the title race.

Leaders Chiefs hold a slender four-point lead over Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand. Wits‚ in sixth place‚ are 10 points behind Chiefs but with a game in hand‚ and play Amakhosi twice before the end of the season‚ hence still have an outside shot at the title.

Professional football resumes with the Nedbank Cup semifinals on August 8‚ followed by the league resumption.

The last round of Premiership fixtures will be on Saturday‚ September 5‚ where all games will kick off simultaneously at 3.30pm.

The Nedbank Cup final will be played on Tuesday‚ September 8.

The promotion/relegation play-offs – between the second‚ third and fourth-placed GladAfrica sides‚ and the second-last Premiership team – will start on September 6 and end on September 21.

The opening fixtures of the GladAfrica will be on Sunday‚ August 9 between Real Kings and Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium‚ and Richards Bay and TS Sporting at Tuks Rugby Stadium (both 3.30pm).

The last round of NFD fixtures will be on Sunday‚ August 30.

REVISED 2019-20 ABSA PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES -

Tuesday, August 11:

Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates - Dobsonville Stadium 6pm

Wednesday, August 12:

Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits - Orlando Stadium 6pm

Friday, August 14:

Chippa United v Cape Town City - Orlando Stadium 3.30pm

Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns - Dobsonville Stadium 6pm

Saturday, August 15:

AmaZulu v Baroka - Lucas Moripe Stadium 1.30pm

Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows - Tuks Stadium 1.30pm

Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs - Loftus Versfeld 3.30pm

Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits - Ellis Park 6pm

Sunday, August 16:

Black Leopards v Maritzburg United - FNB Stadium 3.30pm

SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic - Bidvest Stadium 6pm

Monday, August 17:

Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns - Loftus Versfeld 6pm

Tuesday, August 18:

Bidvest Wits v Golden Arrows - FNB Stadium 3.30pm

Chippa United v Highlands Park - Orlando Stadium 3.30pm

Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC - Ellis Park 6pm

Wednesday, August 19:

SuperSport United v Polokwane City - Bidvest Stadium 3.30pm

Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs - Tuks Stadium 6pm

Thursday, August 20:

Stellenbosch FC v Cape Town City - Tuks Stadium 6pm

Friday, August 21:

Golden Arrows v Black Leopards - Ellis Park 1.30pm

Bidvest Wits v AmaZulu - FNB Stadium 3.30pm

Maritzburg United v Mamelodi Sundowns - Lucas Moripe Stadium 6pm

Saturday, August 22:

Polokwane City v Highlands Park - Loftus Versfeld 3.30pm

Baroka FC v Chippa United - Bidvest Stadium 6pm

Sunday, August 23:

Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates - Loftus Versfeld 3.30pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch FC - Orlando Stadium 6pm

Monday, August 24:

Maritzburg United v Bidvest Wits - Tuks Stadium 3.30pm

AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic - Lucas Moripe Stadium 3.30pm

Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows - Dobsonville Stadium 6pm

Tuesday, August 25:

Black Leopards v SuperSport United - FNB Stadium 6pm

Thursday, August 27:

Bloemfontein Celtic v Bidvest Wits - Tuks Stadium 3.30pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns - Orlando Stadium 6pm

Friday, August 28:

Stellenbosch FC v Chippa United - Tuks Stadium 6pm

Saturday, August 29:

Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United - Ellis Park 1.30pm

Highlands Park v Maritzburg United - Dobsonville Stadium 1.30pm

AmaZulu v Black Leopards - Lucas Moripe Stadium 3.30pm

Golden Arrows v Cape Town City - Ellis Park 6pm

Sunday, August 30:

Bloemfontein Celtic v Polokwane City - Tuks Stadium 1.30pm

Bidvest Wits v Kaizer Chiefs - FNB Stadium 3.30pm

Mamelodi Sundowns v Baroka FC - Dobsonville Stadium 6pm

Wednesday, September 2:

Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns - Loftus Versfeld 6pm

SuperSport United v Baroka FC - Bidvest Stadium 6pm

Highlands Park v Cape Town City - Dobsonville Stadium 6pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United - Orlando Stadium 6pm

Black Leopards v Bidvest Wits - FNB Stadium 6pm

Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates - Lucas Moripe Stadium 6pm

Stellenbosch v AmaZulu - Tuks Stadium 6pm

Golden Arrows v Bloemfontein Celtic - Ellis Park 6pm

Saturday, September 5:

AmaZulu v Highlands Park - Lucas Moripe Stadium 3.30pm

Mamelodi Sundowns v Black Leopards - Dobsonville Stadium 3.30pm

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch - Ellis Park 3.30pm

Bidvest Wits v Polokwane City - FNB Stadium 3.30pm

Cape Town City v SuperSport United - Loftus Versfeld 3.30pm

Bloemfontein Celtic v Maritzburg United - Tuks Stadium 3.30pm

Chippa United v Golden Arrows - Orlando Stadium 3.30pm

Baroka FC v Kaizer Chiefs - Bidvest Stadium 3.30pm

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAYOFFS -