Soccer

Chippa ready to fight off the axe - Sekotlong

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 31 July 2020 - 11:32
Thokozani Sekotlong has moved around for far too long and now wants to make of Chippa United his long-term home. / Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Thokozani Sekotlong has moved around for far too long and now wants to make of Chippa United his long-term home. / Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Influential Chippa United striker Thokozani Sekotlong says his teammates are mentally prepared for the tough task that awaits them in completing their season.

The 29-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player said the players are ready to hit the ground running. "The team is looking good," Sekotlong said. "Everybody is excited and when everybody is excited people are ready to work hard. I don't think it will be hard for people to mentally switch on because they have been waiting for so long to play.

"So on the mental side you can see that everybody is ready to play and everybody is geared up for these last six games. "Fitness-wise we are not 100% there yet and I think by the time we do kick off the ball we would have actually done enough to be ready for the six [remaining] games.

"Obviously, we saw how it was in the EPL even though they had so much time, teams were starting to suffer from the 60th minute, hence there will be five substitutes, which will help a lot."

Sekotlong hopes to put down roots at Chippa

Experienced forward Thokozani Sekotlong hopes to enjoy some stability in his career now that he has joined Chippa United.
Sport
3 months ago

The Port Elizabeth side will play their remaining home matches at Orlando Stadium, a venue they will be sharing with Kaizer Chiefs.

The centre-forward said playing at Orlando will be an advantage to Chippa as the pitch is similar to that of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"We are happy with it and we know it is a good ground, so we will have to make use of that."

The Chilli Boys are 12th on the table, and only three points away from relegation playoffs candidates AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Baroka. The Chilli Boys face Cape Town City on Friday, August 14.

Opening league fixtures

August 11: Sundowns v Pirates, Dobsonville, 6pm;

August 12: Chiefs v Wits, Orlando, 6pm;

August 14: Chippa v CPT City, Orlando, 3.30pm; Highlands v Sundowns, Dobsonville, 6pm;

August 15: AmaZulu v Baroka, Lucas Moripe, 1.30pm; Stellenbosch v Arrows, Tuks Stadium, 1.30pm; Polokwane v Chiefs, Loftus, 3.30pm; Pirates v Wits, Ellis Park, 6pm;

August 16: Leopards v Maritzburg, FNB, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Celtic, Bidvest, 6pm.

Lehlohonolo Seema expects Chippa to hit ground running

New Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players need to adapt quickly and smartly when the Absa Premiership resumes on August 11.
Sport
2 days ago

Chilli Boys ready to comply and play

Chippa United's Covid-19 compliance officer Glen Minnie has outlined the strict safety regulations in place for the team when they arrive at their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs to play remaining matches of 2019-20 season at Orlando Stadium

In an ironic twist‚ Kaizer Chiefs will be based at Orlando Stadium‚ the ground of bitter rivals Orlando Pirates‚ for their home venue for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X