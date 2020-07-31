Chippa ready to fight off the axe - Sekotlong

Influential Chippa United striker Thokozani Sekotlong says his teammates are mentally prepared for the tough task that awaits them in completing their season.

The 29-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player said the players are ready to hit the ground running. "The team is looking good," Sekotlong said. "Everybody is excited and when everybody is excited people are ready to work hard. I don't think it will be hard for people to mentally switch on because they have been waiting for so long to play.

"So on the mental side you can see that everybody is ready to play and everybody is geared up for these last six games. "Fitness-wise we are not 100% there yet and I think by the time we do kick off the ball we would have actually done enough to be ready for the six [remaining] games.

"Obviously, we saw how it was in the EPL even though they had so much time, teams were starting to suffer from the 60th minute, hence there will be five substitutes, which will help a lot."