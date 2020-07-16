Phetso Maphanga admits he failed at Orlando Pirates

"I wasn't given a fair chance to prove myself."

This line has become common whenever a player tries to describe an unsuccessful spell at a club, especially at the so-called big three - Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is also the very same reason Chippa United left-back Phetso Maphanga, 26, comes across as one of the more honest and accountable local footballers when it comes to assessing his career.

Without blaming any coach, Maphanga isn't ashamed to concede he failed at Pirates, where he only managed to start only three of the five games he played in Bucs colours, between 2018 and 2019.

Maphanga joined Pirates from Chippa in 2018 and returned to Chilli Boys on loan the following year in January, before going back permanently in July 2019.

"I failed, I failed. I won't say I was not ready or blame coaches. I arrived in January that's in the middle of the season and the coach [Milutin Sredojevic] was using many players, but I couldn't impress," Maphanga told Sowetan.