Chippa resolve Augustine Kwem dispute with his agent

Negotiations are under way between club and agent to keep star player Augustine Kwem at Chippa United.

The player's agent says they have given the Chilli Boys a two-month extension on his contract until the end of the season.

Chippa general manager Morgan Mammila says he has no doubt the 22-year-old Nigerian player will still be at Chippa next season.

Earlier this month, Kwem's representative Akorede Huthman, of Gidi Sport in the UK, said they had recalled their player and instructed him not to participate in any activities at Chippa, claiming he was a free agent.

Huthman said his player signed a one-year contract with the Chilli Boys which had lapsed on June 30, but there was an option to renew or extend. But in doing so, the club would have to notify the player and the PSL of their wishes in writing.

However, club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi dismissed the claim at the time.