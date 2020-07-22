Chippa resolve Augustine Kwem dispute with his agent
Negotiations are under way between club and agent to keep star player Augustine Kwem at Chippa United.
The player's agent says they have given the Chilli Boys a two-month extension on his contract until the end of the season.
Chippa general manager Morgan Mammila says he has no doubt the 22-year-old Nigerian player will still be at Chippa next season.
Earlier this month, Kwem's representative Akorede Huthman, of Gidi Sport in the UK, said they had recalled their player and instructed him not to participate in any activities at Chippa, claiming he was a free agent.
Huthman said his player signed a one-year contract with the Chilli Boys which had lapsed on June 30, but there was an option to renew or extend. But in doing so, the club would have to notify the player and the PSL of their wishes in writing.
However, club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi dismissed the claim at the time.
But now that PSL clubs had been given the go ahead to start training by the government in preparation for the resumption of the league, Kwem has been spotted training with the Chilli Boys.
"They [Chippa] now know that Kwem is no longer officially their player. So, we have done a two-month extension for the coronavirus time and we are in negotiation for the next season if he is going to be their player, but right now after the season he'll be a free player," Huthman said.
In response, a confident Mammila said the player will be at Chippa next season.
"I had spoken to Kwem, just to thank him for what he has done for the team and where he can improve as a player and can do better for the team.
"He is very keen and looking forward to finishing the season. We will only lose Kwem if he gets a contract in Europe. Otherwise, he will definitely be at Chippa United next season," Mammila said.
Kwem joined the Chilli Boys from ABC Motsepe League's Port Elizabeth outfit Sibanye in July last year.
