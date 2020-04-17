Sekotlong hopes to put down roots at Chippa
Experienced forward Thokozani Sekotlong hopes to enjoy some stability in his career now that he has joined Chippa United.
The 28-year-old striker has played for a number of teams in the Absa Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Black Leopards, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.
He also played in second-tier for Cape Town All Stars.
However, the striker hopes to have a longer and more meaningful stay at the Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United.
"My journey in the PSL has been pretty interesting but fruitful," Sekotlong said.
"I have had my ups and downs and I guess that comes with football because there was a stage that I was with Sundowns, one of the biggest teams at the moment.
"I've had a good journey and I have learnt a lot, living in different cities. But obviously it's not something one would wish for. As a footballer, you want stability at a certain stage in your life.
"That's the ideal dream of any footballer to be in a good team and be there for a long time because you are stable.
"I have not yet had that luxury and I hope Chippa will be that team," he said.
Sekotlong joined the Chilli Boys in January after spending the first half of the season without a team.
He has made only six appearances for the Chilli Boys.
"I haven't really got much game time as I would like in order to make a big impact. With more game time I will achieve that because I know what I am capable of.
"I feel like I still have a lot to prove and a lot to show. I still have a long journey to prove myself. I am willing to put in the work and turn things around and help the team get into the top eight.
"I believe that Chippa has so much potential and I am at a really good team.
"I believe the coach that is there right now can take the team to another level."
