Sekotlong hopes to put down roots at Chippa

Experienced forward Thokozani Sekotlong hopes to enjoy some stability in his career now that he has joined Chippa United.

The 28-year-old striker has played for a number of teams in the Absa Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Black Leopards, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.

He also played in second-tier for Cape Town All Stars.

However, the striker hopes to have a longer and more meaningful stay at the Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United.

"My journey in the PSL has been pretty interesting but fruitful," Sekotlong said.

"I have had my ups and downs and I guess that comes with football because there was a stage that I was with Sundowns, one of the biggest teams at the moment.