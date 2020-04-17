Soccer

Sekotlong hopes to put down roots at Chippa

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 17 April 2020
Thokozani Sekotlong of Chippa United and Jackson Mabokgwane of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Experienced forward Thokozani Sekotlong hopes to enjoy some stability in his career now that he has joined Chippa United.

The 28-year-old striker has played for a number of teams in the Absa Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Black Leopards, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.

He also played in second-tier for Cape Town All Stars.

However, the striker hopes to have a longer and more meaningful stay at the Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United.

"My journey in the PSL has been pretty interesting but fruitful," Sekotlong said.

"I have had my ups and downs and I guess that comes with football because there was a stage that I was with Sundowns, one of the biggest teams at the moment.

"I've had a good journey and I have learnt a lot, living in different cities. But obviously it's not something one would wish for. As a footballer, you want stability at a certain stage in your life.

"That's the ideal dream of any footballer to be in a good team and be there for a long time because you are stable.

"I have not yet had that luxury and I hope Chippa will be that team," he said.

Sekotlong joined the Chilli Boys in January after spending the first half of the season without a team.

He has made only six appearances for the Chilli Boys.

"I haven't really got much game time as I would like in order to make a big impact. With more game time I will achieve that because I know what I am capable of.

"I feel like I still have a lot to prove and a lot to show. I still have a long journey to prove myself. I am willing to put in the work and turn things around and help the team get into the top eight.

"I believe that Chippa has so much potential and I am at a really good team.

"I believe the coach that is there right now can take the team to another level."

