Thapelo Morena unfazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Morena is not fazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns where he’s been deployed from right-back to attacking winger and striker.

The 26-year-old Morena‚ who recently extended his stay at Sundowns for a further five years‚ has managed to change to all these positions without losing any of his sharpness.

This is enhanced by his lightning speed and an ability to find his teammates with accurate passes and crosses.

Morena also opened up about how his speeding resulted in him getting the gap between his teeth while playing with mates at the Jusuf Dadoo Primary School in Randfontein.

Morena was spotted by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki while playing for an SAB League team and he recommended him to Bloemfontein Celtic‚ a club the national team coach was working at around 2011.