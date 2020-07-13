Clubs unhappy they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’ hotel

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is likely to receive strong push back from most of the unhappy clubs who have been told that they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the ‘bio-bubble’ hotel this week.

Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs are expected to report at their biologically safe environment (BSE) hotels from Tuesday should the league push ahead with the resumption of football on Saturday despite strong objection from the SA Football Association (Safa).

On Sunday acting PSL chief executive officer Mato Madlala wrote to all the teams informing them that they have procured an inclusive flat rate of more than R1000 per single room that includes three meals and laundry services.

Given that clubs are expected to stay at the hotels for about a month to complete the season‚ the accommodation costs may end up soaring to over R1m and this is the sticking point.