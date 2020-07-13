Restart of the suspended PSL season still up in the air‚ reveals league chairman Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs and fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out when is the season is going to resume.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza addressed an eagerly anticipated press conference on Monday and said he was not in a position to confirm a date to restart the season that was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“What we have done‚ and it is a practice that is normal‚ we submitted the dates to the mother body (the South African Football Association).

"We have not made it public and the date that is in the public is not our date because we have not officially announced it‚” he said.

“We have submitted the fixture list to Safa and that is what we do every year so that they supply referees.