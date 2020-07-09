Tembo believes his team can achieve the top four finish his SuperSport bosses crave

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes his team can achieve the top four finish their management craves in the 2019-20 season, and be challenging for the Absa Premiership title in “two or three seasons”.

Tembo’s boss, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews, has noted that the club who won the league title three successive years from 2008 to 2010 have struggled for top four finishes, their last coming seven seasons ago with third place in 2012-13.

Matthews has said that while SuperSport continue to reach cup finals and win trophies almost every season, he wants to see the Pretoria team reaching the top four, and also challenging for the Premiership title again.

Tembo has SuperSport on course for one of those goals in his second full season as head coach, with Matsatsantsa placed in third when the Premier Soccer League suspended matches due to the coronavirus on March 16.