George Maluleka looks back on long road

New Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka has paid tribute to Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung following his departure from the club last week.

Maluleka took time out to write a letter of tribute on his Instagram account as he also bade farewell to Chiefs' management and the supporters, speaking out for the first time after Amakhosi told him last week he was free to leave.

The 31-year-old has moved to Sundowns after signing a pre-contract earlier this year but will only start playing in the new season.

"To the chairman [Motaung], staff members and faithful Kaizer Chiefs fans, it's a constant surprise just how far a road we have travelled together.

"The continued love, commitment and support you've shown can never be forgotten," Maluleka wrote on his Instagram page.

"The road that I have travelled with Kaizer Chiefs could not have been done without your continued support. Thanks for always getting excited about the games we played as a team, despite it not always ending well. Your support expressed on social media and other platforms, also in real life and in real time, will always be appreciated."