Philip Dhlamini's story is inspirational

By Sowetan - 09 July 2020 - 10:33
Proud ex-soldier Philip Dhlamini on Monday obtained his LLB degree at 69-years old. The writer says Dhlamini's story is a compelling reminder of many ordinary citizens in this country who, despite challenges or hardships, continue with their daily toll in the honest pursuit of their dreams.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

As a newspaper, we are the first to admit that the news cycle at the moment is a rather exceptionally gloomy one.

The rising infection rate and death toll of the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a distant story of statistics.

For many South Africans, it has become a personal one of friends or families whose lives have been tragically changed forever.

The daily figures now tell a story of parents, siblings, aunts or uncles, even colleagues, who have succumbed to the invisible enemy wrecking our shores.

These, coupled with daily ills of corruption and violence, indeed have turned our national mood into a sombre one, tempted to fall into despair.

This is why we are deeply encouraged when we witness stories that remind us of our determination and drive to beat all odds.

