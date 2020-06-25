Keeper Brandon Peterson opts to remain in Gauteng
Orlando Pirates have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the addition of Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, Sowetan has learnt.
An informant close to Wits confirmed Peterson, 25, will join Pirates when Wits relinquish their PSL status at the end of the season to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). New owner Masala Mulaudzi has declared that he will relocate the club to of Venda, Limpopo.
"Brandon has signed with Pirates. He wants to remain in Gauteng. The boy is looking forward to this move, he sees it as an opportunity to play for the national team," said the source.
Albeit denying he's joined Pirates, Peterson conceded he's not prepared to relocate to Venda, citing his wife's pregnancy as the main reason after she recently joined him in Gauteng from Cape Town.
"As things stand, I am still a Wits player. I haven't had any discussions with any club. My agent [Lance Davids] is still busy binding things for me. I am from Cape Town and it was already difficult to come to Gauteng," Peterson said.
"My wife is pregnant and she's due in August... she's already relocated from Cape Town to here [Gauteng]. It's my second child now. I don't think it'd be a nice thing for us to move to Venda."
Peterson vowed he'd still be giving his best for sixth-placed Wits, expressing his excitement at the impending resumption of the league.
Yesterday, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the PSL the green light to restart the campaign.
Wits are on 38 points, 10 off leaders Kaizer Chiefs from 21 games. They still have to face Amakhosi twice.
"My focus is still on Wits. I am happy we'll be returning soon.
"We'll keep on fighting to make sure we have good memories of the club's last season," said Peterson, who has conceded eight goals in 11 league games with five clean sheets.
Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele couldn't be reached for comment.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.