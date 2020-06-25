Keeper Brandon Peterson opts to remain in Gauteng

Orlando Pirates have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the addition of Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, Sowetan has learnt.

An informant close to Wits confirmed Peterson, 25, will join Pirates when Wits relinquish their PSL status at the end of the season to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). New owner Masala Mulaudzi has declared that he will relocate the club to of Venda, Limpopo.

"Brandon has signed with Pirates. He wants to remain in Gauteng. The boy is looking forward to this move, he sees it as an opportunity to play for the national team," said the source.

Albeit denying he's joined Pirates, Peterson conceded he's not prepared to relocate to Venda, citing his wife's pregnancy as the main reason after she recently joined him in Gauteng from Cape Town.

"As things stand, I am still a Wits player. I haven't had any discussions with any club. My agent [Lance Davids] is still busy binding things for me. I am from Cape Town and it was already difficult to come to Gauteng," Peterson said.