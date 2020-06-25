PSL's strict training guidelines for teams

When Premier Soccer League teams return to training soon, each session will be limited to six players on the field at a time.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa yesterday gave the PSL the green light to commence training.

"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic," Mthethwa said in a statement.

Teams will need to follow some stringent guidelines.

The PSL has drafted a document titled "Return to Training Directive", which lists the measures clubs will need to follow before training can officially resume.

In the first week of training, the major requirement will be for teams to limit training to six players and then gradually add more players.

The document, which Sowetan has seen, states: "Week One: staggered sessions with maximum of five outfield players (excluding goalkeepers) - all non-contact.

Week Two: Staggered sessions with maximum of 10 in two groups outfield players (excluding goalkeepers) - minor contact (e.g, 5 v 5 drills)."

As of yesterday, teams were waiting for the PSL to give the go-ahead for training to resume.