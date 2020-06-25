PSL's strict training guidelines for teams
When Premier Soccer League teams return to training soon, each session will be limited to six players on the field at a time.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa yesterday gave the PSL the green light to commence training.
"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the level 3 risk adjusted strategy in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic," Mthethwa said in a statement.
Teams will need to follow some stringent guidelines.
The PSL has drafted a document titled "Return to Training Directive", which lists the measures clubs will need to follow before training can officially resume.
In the first week of training, the major requirement will be for teams to limit training to six players and then gradually add more players.
The document, which Sowetan has seen, states: "Week One: staggered sessions with maximum of five outfield players (excluding goalkeepers) - all non-contact.
Week Two: Staggered sessions with maximum of 10 in two groups outfield players (excluding goalkeepers) - minor contact (e.g, 5 v 5 drills)."
As of yesterday, teams were waiting for the PSL to give the go-ahead for training to resume.
Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco confirmed that his team had not yet returned to the field. "The PSL has to announce it first. For now we are still waiting. We have just been doing Covid-19 tests and screening."
Others measures that clubs need to adhere to is the appointment of a compliance officer, regular testing and screening of players and flu vaccination for everyone.
Some of the requirements in the document for clubs to follow include:
Teams should provide proof of Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR") Covid-19 testing (one test at least two days and at most seven days prior to resumption of training).
The appointment of a compliance officer.
Everyone, including players and staff, must complete a questionnaire every day.
From the second week, 10 players can train together with minor contact.
Each player must have his own water bottle which must be washed every day.
There will be no pre-training or other huddle or physical contact.
Players should not spit or blow their noses.
Masks must be worn by everyone except for the players.
All individuals must receive the flu vaccination prior to resuming training.
