KZN teen arrested for murder and rape of 11-year-old girl

By lwandile bhengu - 26 June 2020 - 10:11
The body of Amanda Mthembu was discovered in a sugar cane field on Monday.

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy has been arrested for the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Amanda Mthembu’s naked body was found in a sugar cane field in Dokodweni Reserve, in northern KZN, on Monday after she had been reported missing on June 14. 

Community members and police had spent a week looking for the girl. 

“After an intensive investigation by Gingindlovu detectives, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at Dokodweni (on Wednesday)," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. 

Mbele said  the boy is set to appear in the Mtunzini magistrate’s court on Friday, facing murder and rape charges.

