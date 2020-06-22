Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United attacking midfielder Quinton Fortune has said that racism will not stand in his way of becoming a manager at Old Trafford.

Fortune‚ who played under Six Alex Ferguson between 1999 and 2006‚ is currently working as assistant coach to Under-23 coach Neil Wood and he is aiming high.

“I thought about that question of where I want to end up‚ for some reason and my first thought was to become the manager of Manchester United‚” the 43-year-old Fortune told UTD Podcast.

“That’s my dream.

"Of course‚ I’m starting now with the Under-23s and I’m learning a lot and I want to learn as much as possible because management changes so much in the game today.

“I want to learn and just try to help young players get better. That’s the main thing now for me. Yes‚ we want to win games of course‚ but the aim now for myself and Woody is to get the players to the first team. That’s the most important [thing]. And from there you learn as much as possible.