'Hlatshwayo a missing puzzle in Bucs defence,' says Siyabonga Sangweni

Orlando Pirates' defensive woes could be solved by the arrival of Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest Wits, according to former defender Siyabonga Sangweni.

Since Sangweni and Lucky Lekgwathi retired four years ago, Pirates management have overlooked the defensive pairing department that they struggle in with Happy Jele proving the only dependable.

In the previous seasons, they have been conceding soft goals and that robbed them of titles.

But securing Hlatshwayo's signature, Sangweni believes, will fill the only missing piece of the puzzle to complement Jele. During their playing days, Sangweni and Lekgwathi complemented each other very well.

"It has been a while since I wanted Tyson [Hlatshwayo] to play for Pirates, they signed a great player there," Sangweni told Sowetan yesterday.

"I think if he doesn't change the way he plays, he will help the team. What I'm asking from Pirates fans is not to push him too hard because he is also a human being, they must give him enough time to settle."

This season, Pirates' problems have been exposed again, having conceded 26 goals in 23 matches.