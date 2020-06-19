PSL season unlikely to be completed by it's deadline of July 31
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not complete the 2019/20 season by the deadline of July 31 if President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address is anything to go by.
Football has been suspended for three months now and it was hoped that the remaining games could be completed next month.
PSL teams are expected to return to training in the coming days, however, competitive games are not expected back any time soon.
"Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf, cricket and others. Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities," Ramaphosa said in his televised address on Wednesday evening.
"In each instance, specific and stringent safety requirements have been agreed by the various representatives of these disciplines and businesses."
The PSL wanted teams to resume training on Wednesday, but the decision was awaiting approval from sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
By yesterday, the minister had still not given the league the green light for training to commence.
The PSL executive committee will now have to meet again and decide a way forward. There are about 40 days left before the Fifa deadline expires.
Players would need to conduct training camps for up to three weeks to regain fitness before games can resume.
This reality could leave the PSL with no option, but to declare the season null and void.
With the sponsorship of Absa also coming to an end, it leaves the league in a precarious position. The PSL may find it difficult secure a sponsorship to take over immediately from Absa due to the uncertainty caused Covid-19.
Even if games resume in future, it seems they will be played behind closed doors.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.