PSL season unlikely to be completed by it's deadline of July 31

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not complete the 2019/20 season by the deadline of July 31 if President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address is anything to go by.

Football has been suspended for three months now and it was hoped that the remaining games could be completed next month.

PSL teams are expected to return to training in the coming days, however, competitive games are not expected back any time soon.

"Non-contact sport such as tennis, golf, cricket and others. Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities," Ramaphosa said in his televised address on Wednesday evening.

"In each instance, specific and stringent safety requirements have been agreed by the various representatives of these disciplines and businesses."