Ricardo Goss cherishes move to Sundowns

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, 26, has opened up about his impending move to Mamelodi Sundowns, saying he expects to sign for the Brazilians before the end of this week.

As second-tier club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi has bought the top-flight status of Wits and plans to take the club to his home province, Limpopo, Goss is one of many players who'll leave the Clever Boys before they relocate.

"I am happy to be joining Mamelodi Sundowns. However, I am still negotiating personal terms. Wits have agreed that I join them and I am positive I'll also agree personal terms before the end of this week," Goss said yesterday.

Without elaborating, Goss revealed that the minor impediment to him officially signing for Downs was the duration of the contract they are offering him.

While it's unclear how many years he's looking for, Sowetan has reliably learnt that the Brazilians have offered him a five-year deal. "At this stage, the hiccup is the duration of the contract, that's the only problem. But I hope we'll sort it out sometime during the week," said Goss.

With current Mamelodi Sundowns first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango regarded by many as Africa's No.1, Goss relishes the potential opportunity to learn from the Uganda international.

"Competition is going to be good for me. Obviously, Sundowns have quality goalkeepers. A guy like Onyango can teach me a lot of things. For me, it's to go there and learn from Denis as much as possible," said Goss, who has received Bafana Bafana call-ups in recent months.

The lad from Chesterville in Durban also explained how they as players received the news that Wits had sold their status to TTM, especially after the club's hierarchy was blasted for not properly addressing their staff before the news broke.

"That was the chairman's [Alan Fainman] choice not to tell us earlier. Last week he came to us and told us the whole process. We have to forgive him, he's human. We must move on with our careers."