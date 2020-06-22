Young speed merchant Lutho Sipamla salivates at steaming in at the Wanderers

Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla says he cannot wait to steam in at the fastest cricket ground in the world when the season resumes after relocating from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg to join the Lions.

The former Warriors speed merchant‚ one of the brightest young fast bowlers on the domestic circuit who can crank it up to speeds of up to 145kph‚ will hone his craft at the Wanderers Stadium after he joined in March.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it‚” said Sipamla‚ who made his first-class debut for the Warriors at the Wanderers in 2017.

The 21-year-old Grey High School old boy is confident the move to Johannesburg will take his career to another level.

“The whole reason behind it was to improve as a player and to grow as a player. Bowling in the Highveld where it is bouncy and quicker with faster wickets is something I’m really looking forward to.