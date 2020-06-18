Mokwena awaits Bucs, Chippa's decision

Interim coach Rulani Mokwena will bide his time and wait for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates to make a decision on his future this week.

Mokwena's loan contract from Pirates with the Port Elizabeth-based PSL side lapses at the end of the month and Chippa are yet to decide on whether to extend his stay or not.

Chilli Boys' COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said on Tuesday the club were still in discussion with Pirates and will make an announcement this week.

Mokwena said he was aware that there were discussions between the two clubs, but that he was still in the dark about the developments.

"As far as I know, there's three parts to this. It's myself represented by my agent, it's Pirates and it's Chippa United," Mokwena said.

"At this moment I have not heard of any updates on the discussion. I know there are discussions, but I know that everybody has to come to an agreement unfortunately."

Asked what decision he would make if it were up to him, Mokwena replied: "I have been taught in football that you can never be emotional ahead of the game itself. You have got to put the game into prospective.