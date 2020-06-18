Mokwena awaits Bucs, Chippa's decision
Interim coach Rulani Mokwena will bide his time and wait for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates to make a decision on his future this week.
Mokwena's loan contract from Pirates with the Port Elizabeth-based PSL side lapses at the end of the month and Chippa are yet to decide on whether to extend his stay or not.
Chilli Boys' COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said on Tuesday the club were still in discussion with Pirates and will make an announcement this week.
Mokwena said he was aware that there were discussions between the two clubs, but that he was still in the dark about the developments.
"As far as I know, there's three parts to this. It's myself represented by my agent, it's Pirates and it's Chippa United," Mokwena said.
"At this moment I have not heard of any updates on the discussion. I know there are discussions, but I know that everybody has to come to an agreement unfortunately."
Asked what decision he would make if it were up to him, Mokwena replied: "I have been taught in football that you can never be emotional ahead of the game itself. You have got to put the game into prospective.
"It's a club that has a lot of potential and has fantastic facilities. It has a great chairman, contrary to what people say. I think the chairman is a great person and I have enjoyed working with him.
"He is very supportive, ambitious and like I said, I have enjoyed even working with the players.
"To me the biggest part is on the pitch, but unfortunately with this lockdown there hasn't been much football. I take great pride in what we have done."
Mokwena said he also takes pride in the fact that he was able to established a partnership with the Nelson Mandela University and in the fact that he has promoted a couple of young players from the MDC side to the first team.
Asked if it was not unfair to have other people decide on his future, the coach added: "It is unfair, but I am still a Pirates employee and the club [Chippa] has every right to say they have to talk to Pirates about it.
"But I have a plan as to what I want to do and the chairman of Chippa United knows what I would love to do and where I would love to be."
