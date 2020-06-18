Buying clubs not new to TTM boss
Simon Malatji, the man who bought Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), is no stranger to the football industry.
Malatji is the owner of the ABC Motsepe League side African All Stars, who are currently sixth on the table in the Gauteng stream.
The businessman, who hails from Burgersfort in Limpopo, also owns Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Constructions.
He bought TTM for R13m.
Initially, his plan was to buy TS Galaxy, which is owned by Tim Sukazi.
But after Sukazi failed to buy Bloemfontein Celtic, the deal fell through. Malatji proceeded to purchase TTM after owner Masala Mulaudzi put the club for sale because he had bought Bidvest Wits.
Sowetan has now been informed that TTM will be renamed as African All Stars in the GladAfrica Championship while the ABC Motsepe League status is already up for sale.
All Stars technical director and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex Bapela confirmed that they are already selling the team as they want to focus on the GladAfrica championship status.
"We've already received a lot of offers from potential buyers who want to buy All Stars," Bapela told Sowetan.
TTM stand a good chance of gaining promotion to the Premiership as they are sitting fourth on the GladAfrica Championship table with 38 points.
They are two points behind third-placed Uthongathi and three behind second-placed Moroka Swallows in the promotional playoff race.
Bapela added that they are aware that TTM have a chance of getting into play-offs spot and will be happy if they can finish higher than where they are.
Malatji could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows midfielder Jabulani Mendu has been the coach of All Stars, but he was suspended just before the coronavirus outbreak.