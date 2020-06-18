Buying clubs not new to TTM boss

Simon Malatji, the man who bought Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), is no stranger to the football industry.

Malatji is the owner of the ABC Motsepe League side African All Stars, who are currently sixth on the table in the Gauteng stream.

The businessman, who hails from Burgersfort in Limpopo, also owns Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Constructions.

He bought TTM for R13m.

Initially, his plan was to buy TS Galaxy, which is owned by Tim Sukazi.

But after Sukazi failed to buy Bloemfontein Celtic, the deal fell through. Malatji proceeded to purchase TTM after owner Masala Mulaudzi put the club for sale because he had bought Bidvest Wits.

Sowetan has now been informed that TTM will be renamed as African All Stars in the GladAfrica Championship while the ABC Motsepe League status is already up for sale.