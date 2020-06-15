Cole Alexander weighs up his options

The emotional burden which comes with moving from Johannesburg to Limpopo is one of the key reasons Cole Alexander is looking at in considering whether he moves with the new franchise or not.

Alexander is part of the Bidvest Wits players expected to move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in Venda after the sale of the club.

TTM announced on Saturday that they have completed the takeover of Wits and the team will relocate to Venda next season to play at Thohoyandou Stadium.

"At the end of the day, this is our job and work is work. If it means that we are relocating [we have to], I don't know what their (TTM) options are," Alexander said yesterday.

"My wife has a job here and we must take a lot of things into consideration. Players have families, children, churches and all these things you know. We've come to settle down here in Johannesburg I have been here for five years now.

"We've built a good relationship, my church is here, good friends and all those things. There is a lot to take into consideration if we have to move from here."

The 30-year-old midfielder added that if a club in Gauteng showed interest in him, he might have to consider that before deciding to move to Limpopo.