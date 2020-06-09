'Joffe's exit left Wits vulnerable'

Former Bidvest Wits chief executive Roger de Sa admits that it's sad that the club he helped to build could soon cease to exist.

Wits are apparently being sold to the owner of lower division Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Bidvest has been involved in football since 2006 when the conglomerate bought a 60% majority shareholding in the club.

De Sa was the head coach and chief executive of the club from 2007 to 2012.

At that time Wits were renowned for their youth development, but later the club changed the model and became a "buying club" as former boss Brian Joffe began flexing his financial muscle and targeted the Absa Premiership.

"It is very unfortunate to see what is happening at the moment. The amount of money they [Bidvest] are pumping into the club, it was inevitable that this would happen," De Sa told Sowetan.

"When I was there with Eric [Tinkler] we had a budget of around R6m per year and the club was sustainable. We were winning and made money by selling many players to the big clubs.

"Of course that changed and the club started spending big on signing players and soon they were spending up to R80m per year on the club. That's a lot of money to spend every season and none of it is coming back."