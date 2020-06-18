Xoliswa Chithani continues Ravele's legacy

It's been three years since Boxing SA's first female chairperson Muditambi Ravele emerged victorious in getting women's boxing going.

She made sure that women boxers dominated tournaments staged in August, which is Women's Month. It is a tribute to more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

But Ravele's war is still ongoing. This time Xoliswa Chithani - a fashion designer from Cala in the Eastern Cape - has continued where Ravele left off when her term in office ended in 2017.

"I am concerned about the future of women boxers in South Africa because they fight scarcely," said Chithani, who described herself as BSA licence manager.