Pirates favourites to sign Deon Hotto

In an unexpected turn of events, Orlando Pirates have apparently hijacked Deon Hotto's move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns were expected to conclude Hotto's deal after they showed interest first, but Pirates have now overtaken them for his signature.

Sowetan has learnt that talks between the two parties have escalated and the Namibian international will sign with the Buccaneers soon.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Hotto's representative Machini Motloung confirmed that they have received offers from both Pirates and Sundowns.

"He has been approached by both Pirates and Sundowns," Motloung said.

Asked if they have decided which team the 28-year-old is going to join, Motloung said they were still in negotiations and that a decision would be made soon.