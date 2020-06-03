Percy Tau tipped to break Benni McCarthy's goal record

"When he plays for Bafana, they have to play him in his most favourable position. I think the unfortunate part for Percy [is that] he always suffers setback because he is such a versatile player. Coaches take it upon themselves to play him on the wing, to play him behind the number nine. When you have such quality of a player, you have to ask him where is he most comfortable and where are you going to get the best out of that player.

"I think that's what the coach (Molefi Ntseki) has to do with Tau. He has to play him in his best position where he will be able to play the kind of games that you expect an influential player to play but also, get opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net and change that scoring record."

The 26-year-old Tau currently has nine goals for the national team from 21 matches. With age on his side, McCarthy is confident that if he is played in the right position he will break that record.

"A lot of great players have come and have failed and it is not such an impossible record to get it, it is there for the taking and it must be taken by a player who is given services and right opportunities to get the goals and break that record," McCarthy continued.

"If Tau says he is number nine, then he should be played in that position ..."