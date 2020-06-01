Busakwe's fists are itching for action

Nothing, not even the coronavirus, will stop Khaya "The Destroyer" Busakwe - the only boxing champion from Soweto currently - from achieving his goals as a fighter.

The 30-year-old hard-hitter from Central Western Jabavu, who holds the Gauteng lightweight title, made this promise yesterday. "My fists are itching for action," said the lanky fighter whose skills are honed by respected veteran trainer Norman Hlabane.

"Remember, the lockdown came when I had signed to fight Bheki Mahlangu in March and redeem myself after losing to Dennis Mwale last year in August.

"This break has not broken my spirit at all. Instead it has made me hungrier and more determined; I am training very hard and I just can't wait to return to action."

His approved fight against Mahlangu is one of the many that were affected by the lockdown. One understands Busakwe's determination.

He lost six precious years of his time in jail for housebreaking. He was released in 2017 and joined the CWJ Gym five days after gaining his freedom. Busakwe had been a promising amateur boxer before going off the rails.