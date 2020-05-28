How PSL can get the ball rolling again

In March, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspended all matches due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The PSL and the SA Football Association (Safa) have indicated their commitment to completing the 2019/20 season. In this regard, they have jointly formed a task team mandated to provide solutions on the manner in which professional football may be resumed in SA.

It has been reported that Fifa has imposed a deadline on the conclusion of all domestic leagues, which is July 31.

As the clock ticks and the pressure intensifies to meet Fifa's deadline, there are some considerations which will assist in ensuring the resumption of football in SA, even under lockdown alert level 3, which comes into effect on Monday.

The German Bundesliga is an interesting case study to consider in the attempt to develop health and safety guidelines for the resumption of football in South Africa amidst the lockdown.