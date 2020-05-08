Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane to Pirates' Motshwari: 'You have strength to withstand this virus'

By Ofentse Ratsie - 08 May 2020 - 11:12
Ben Motshwari of Orlando pirates battling for the ball with Ronald Pfumbidzai and Menzi Masuku of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

South African football coaches‚ clubs and players have taken to social media to wish Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari a speedy recovery after he tested positive on Thursday for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Pirates confirmed Motshwari showed flu-like symptoms last week and his results came back positive after undergoing tests.

Teammates‚ players and fans showed support for Motshwari on Friday morning.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tweeted: “Midfield Maestro! Buccaneer‚ you have too much resistance and strength to withstand this virus. I want to see you back on the pitch doing what you famous for.”

Motwhari’s former club‚ Bidvest Wits‚ tweeted: “We’d like to wish former #TheCleverBoys midfielder Ben Motshwari a speedy recovery.”

Elsewhere in the world‚ cases of Covid-19 in football have included former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini who now plays in China‚ French international Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala (both Juventus)‚ Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)‚ Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) and Daniel Maldini (AC Milan).

