Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful players whose contracts expire in June will sign short-term deals and finish the Premier League season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak bringing world soccer to a standstill, global body Fifa last month recommended extending players' contracts that are due to end in June.

The deals of Brazilian midfielder Willian and French forward Olivier Giroud will expire on June 30 and Lampard said he wants to finish the season with all the resources he began it with as fourth-placed Chelsea look to seal a Uefa Champions League spot.