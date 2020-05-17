Serie A clubs return to group training on Monday but re-start date still unclear

Soccer clubs in Italy's top-flight can resume full training from May 18, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, as part of a further easing of restrictions of one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and a date has not yet been set for the season to re-start, although players have returned to individual training while respecting social distancing rules.

Italy was the first European country to be seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis while Serie A was the first league to play matches without spectators and the first major league to suspend play.