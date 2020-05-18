FC Seoul left deflated after sex doll gaffe

South Korean football club FC Seoul have apologised after they used sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill seats during a K League match at their empty stadium on Sunday.

Seoul's match against Gwangju was being played without spectators due to ongoing measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the dolls had been dressed in the club's uniform while others were holding placards supporting the team, but fans watching the match on television immediately took to social media to raise doubts about the inflatable spectators.

"Just look at their breasts, they were four times bigger than those of normal mannequins," one fan wrote on the club's official Instagram account.