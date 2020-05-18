The body of a missing teenager found partially burnt

The police in Limpopo are now investigating a case of murder after the body of a 14-year-old missing girl was found on Sunday. Morongwa Marakalala was reported missing last week after she was allegedly last seen with her 18-year-old boyfriend in Silvermine village in Senwabarwana.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a case of murder has been opened after the partially burnt body of Morongwa was found by community members at a nearby hill in Driekoppies. "Marakalala, from Silvermine village, allegedly went missing on 05 May 2020 at about 21h30. Police then launched a search operation immediately. A police helicopter, the K9 Unit, Search and Rescue Unit and members from Senwabarwana police station, assisted by the community, jointly conducted a search operation in the area but the child could not be located. The police were then called when the gruesome discovery was made yesterday [on Sunday]," he said.

Mojapelo added that on May 11, community members at Silvermine village went on the rampage and torched a house belonging to a 63-year-old woman. The community accused the pensioner of witchcraft and that she was responsible for the disappearance of the child. The pensioner is the grandmother of the deceased teenager's boyfriend with whom she was last seen with. "Thirteen suspects were consequently arrested on a charge of arson and will again appear in Senwabarwana magistrate's court on 21 May 2020 for formal bail application," he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieut-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said she is saddened by the brutal murder of the child and has instructed the investigators to waste no time in hunting down the killers. “I warn community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands but instead assist the police in the investigation of this brutal incident,” added Ledwaba.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact W/O Albert Manaka on 082 414 6634, on Crime Stop number 0860010111 or go to the nearest police station.