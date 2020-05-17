Spanish clubs to start group training on Monday

Clubs in Spanish soccer's top two divisions can begin training in small groups from Monday as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter has said.

The source said organising body La Liga had informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players from May 18 following an order issued by the government's department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.

Players from all top-flight and second division clubs had returned to their training grounds earlier this month for the first time since all organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic but were only able to conduct individual sessions.