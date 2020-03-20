Orlando Pirates set to offer offer captain Happy Jele one-year extension

Orlando Pirates are set to offer their long-serving player and skipper Happy Jele yet another one-year contract extension when his current deal expires at the end of June, according to a source close to Bucs' dealings.

However, it's still not clear if Jele, who is represented by renowned agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, will accept another short-term contract.

The 33-year-old defender, who has played 20 of Pirates' 23 league matches this campaign, is in his 14th year as a Pirates player. In June last year, the Sea Robbers also prolonged Jele's stay at the club by just a year.

"Jele is getting another one-year extension, that's what Pirates are going to table for him. His agent, Jazzman and the club's management are supposed to meet sometime next week to discuss the new contract," the source told Sowetan.