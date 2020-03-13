Sundowns' Sibusiso Vilakazi relishes treble challenge

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking-midfielder Sibusiso "Vila" Vilakazi relishes the prospect of completing a domestic treble this season, feeling such feat would be commensurate with the club's stature.

Having already bagged the Telkom Knockout, Sundowns are now concentrated on winning the league and the Nedbank Cup.

The Pitso Mosimane-mentored outfit are in the quarterfinals of the cup, where they battle it out with Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, tomorrow (6pm).

"We like the challenge and the competition. We are a team that's driven by success. At this point, we don't have time to squander chances of winning trophies, so why not win both the league and the Nedbank Cup? At the end of the season we must have something to be proud of," Vilakazi said.