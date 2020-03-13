Sundowns' Sibusiso Vilakazi relishes treble challenge
Mamelodi Sundowns attacking-midfielder Sibusiso "Vila" Vilakazi relishes the prospect of completing a domestic treble this season, feeling such feat would be commensurate with the club's stature.
Having already bagged the Telkom Knockout, Sundowns are now concentrated on winning the league and the Nedbank Cup.
The Pitso Mosimane-mentored outfit are in the quarterfinals of the cup, where they battle it out with Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, tomorrow (6pm).
"We like the challenge and the competition. We are a team that's driven by success. At this point, we don't have time to squander chances of winning trophies, so why not win both the league and the Nedbank Cup? At the end of the season we must have something to be proud of," Vilakazi said.
"We're like a child who keeps on getting A grades at school, when he gets a B, it's not good enough. Those high expectations come with pressure and we enjoy it. Winning three trophies in one season is in line with what a club like us stands for."
Vila has been a different player this season, showing more selflessness and maturity. On a number of occasions, he had chosen to pass to his teammates rather than having a shot at goal himself.
"It doesn't matter who scores, as long as the team is winning. We always have that brotherhood," Vila noted.
"You must just play your part in the team, contribute as much as you can. Whoever is in a good position to score, you pass to him because it's all about sharing."
On their game against the Lions of the North, Vilakazi feels the determining factor will be their lethalness in front of goals.
"It's a crucial game for us. I think it'll be that one game where just one opportunity decides everything. We have to be more clinical," the midfielder concluded
