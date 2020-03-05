Maritzburg United shine on Friday nights
Maritzburg United have turned Friday nights into slaughter nights at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg where the team have an impressive record.
Few opponents come out of the Friday night kickoff against the KwaZulu-Natal team with something to show.
The Team of Choice are currently on a 19-match unbeaten run in the league when they play their home game on a Friday.
This season they are unbeaten on the last day of the midweek with four league wins and three draws. The last time they lost a Friday night game was on September 29 2017 in a 0-1 loss to Free State Stars.
Club chairman Farouk Kadodia revealed that they have dubbed those home games 'Friday night lights'.
"Since our inception we have always thrived on having a vibe at our games. The fans have responded to our strategy very well. Our marketing is very aggressive on this," Kadodia told Sowetan.
"The strategy was to attract the fans at a time when the weekdays are finished and the fans are going into the weekend. It also helps that if pay day is on the weekend then many people get paid on Friday."
At the start of each season the PSL invites clubs to submit their preferred day and time for their home games. The PSL then tries to accommodate the club's dates as much as possible in the programme.
Maritzburg have performed well this season and are currently fifth in the Absa Premiership with 36 points from 23 games.
In their most recent home game, Eric Tinkler's men thrashed Stellenbosch 3-0 - thanks to a brace from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and a Tebogo Tlolane strike.
"That's why we want coaches who will bring exciting football so that the fans are always entertained," Kadodia said.
For a number of years the club has been struggling to attract a sponsor. Kadodia hopes that their innovative home games will finally attract a sponsor for the club.
"We believe that we have a good package for a potential sponsor. We need sponsors to come on board to work with us. The costs of maintaining a club are enormous and it is becoming unsustainable."
Maritzburg will look to continue their home run against Polokwane City tomorrow (8pm).
Maritzburg's Friday night home results this season(league only)
9 Aug: 1-1 Highlands
27 Sept: 1-0 Chippa
8 Nov: 2-2 Highlands
Jan 3: 2-1 Arrows
Jan 17: 1-0 AmaZulu
Jan 31: 1-1 CT City
28 Feb:3-0 Stellenbosch
