Maritzburg United shine on Friday nights

Maritzburg United have turned Friday nights into slaughter nights at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg where the team have an impressive record.

Few opponents come out of the Friday night kickoff against the KwaZulu-Natal team with something to show.

The Team of Choice are currently on a 19-match unbeaten run in the league when they play their home game on a Friday.

This season they are unbeaten on the last day of the midweek with four league wins and three draws. The last time they lost a Friday night game was on September 29 2017 in a 0-1 loss to Free State Stars.

Club chairman Farouk Kadodia revealed that they have dubbed those home games 'Friday night lights'.

"Since our inception we have always thrived on having a vibe at our games. The fans have responded to our strategy very well. Our marketing is very aggressive on this," Kadodia told Sowetan.

"The strategy was to attract the fans at a time when the weekdays are finished and the fans are going into the weekend. It also helps that if pay day is on the weekend then many people get paid on Friday."

At the start of each season the PSL invites clubs to submit their preferred day and time for their home games. The PSL then tries to accommodate the club's dates as much as possible in the programme.