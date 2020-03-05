Owen Da Gama hopeful of victory
Owen da Gama is optimistic that Highlands Park's third meeting with SuperSport United at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon will bring luck for the hosts.
"They beat us twice already this season - in the final of the MTN8 - and in the Absa Premiership first-round fixture. So, it could be third time lucky for us," said Da Gama, whose charges were making their debut in the Wafa Wafa cup only to lose narrowly by 1-0 to Matsatsantsa a Pitori at Orlando Stadium in October.
"Even in that game we created chances, but could not convert," Da Gama recalled.
SuperSport are currently fourth on the log, while the Lions of the North occupy the seventh spot.
Da Gama also described Makhulong Stadium as a fortress for them.
"It's hard for teams to grab points over us at Makhulong; the atmosphere there is super with our fans always giving us that much-needed support," the coach said.
Regarding the unavailability of some of his players, including Rodney Ramagalela who scored against Golden Arrows in their 1-all drawn league match last weekend, the shrewd mentor said: "This creates good opportunities for other players to fight and it ultimately helps us in terms of depth in the squad. We will be ready for Sunday."
Fixtures (3.30pm, unless stated)
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Polokwane, Harry Gwala, 8pm
Saturday: Baroka v Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Arrows v Pirates, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 6pm; Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 8.15pm; Wits v Chippa, Bidvest Stadium, 8.15pm
Sunday: CPT City v Celtic, Athlone; Highlands v SuperSport, Makhulong.
