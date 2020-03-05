Owen Da Gama hopeful of victory

Owen da Gama is optimistic that Highlands Park's third meeting with SuperSport United at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon will bring luck for the hosts.

"They beat us twice already this season - in the final of the MTN8 - and in the Absa Premiership first-round fixture. So, it could be third time lucky for us," said Da Gama, whose charges were making their debut in the Wafa Wafa cup only to lose narrowly by 1-0 to Matsatsantsa a Pitori at Orlando Stadium in October.

"Even in that game we created chances, but could not convert," Da Gama recalled.

SuperSport are currently fourth on the log, while the Lions of the North occupy the seventh spot.

Da Gama also described Makhulong Stadium as a fortress for them.