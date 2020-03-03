Clinton Larsen not carried away by resurgence

Now that Polokwane City have registered two successive victories, coach Clinton Larsen refused to get carried away by their recent success.

Rise and Shine have enjoyed two good results against Cape Town City (3-2) and Black Leopards (2-1) in the Absa Premiership to move to 13th spot on the log - three points ahead of fellow strugglers Baroka, Leopards and AmaZulu.

On Sunday, Rise and Shine had to come from a goal down to beat Leopards in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium with goals from Charlton Mashumba and a stunner from Sibusiso Hlubi.

Although Larsen was pleased with the results, he now wants to see his side put together a decent run which will see them register enough victories.

"I think the Cape Town City and Leopards victories lifted the spirits," Larsen said.