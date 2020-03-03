Clinton Larsen not carried away by resurgence
Now that Polokwane City have registered two successive victories, coach Clinton Larsen refused to get carried away by their recent success.
Rise and Shine have enjoyed two good results against Cape Town City (3-2) and Black Leopards (2-1) in the Absa Premiership to move to 13th spot on the log - three points ahead of fellow strugglers Baroka, Leopards and AmaZulu.
On Sunday, Rise and Shine had to come from a goal down to beat Leopards in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium with goals from Charlton Mashumba and a stunner from Sibusiso Hlubi.
Although Larsen was pleased with the results, he now wants to see his side put together a decent run which will see them register enough victories.
"I think the Cape Town City and Leopards victories lifted the spirits," Larsen said.
"As I said, it was important to get another victory following the one against Cape Town City to give us a chance to move forward and this is exactly what we have done. Good six points in the last two games and a step in the right direction."
The 49-year-old is aware that they are far from being safe but feels that those two victories have given them hope.
"I will never be relieved until the final game is played and the team is safe. We are not out of it yet, we can lose the next two and be at the bottom of the log. Winning brings confidence and the players are starting to believe that we can go to matches and go pound for pound with any opponents."
Rise and Shine have two tough matches coming up. They will first play in-form Maritzburg United away on Friday, before hosting log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on March 22.
Fixtures (3.30pm unless stated)
Friday: Maritzburg v Polokwane, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8pm
Saturday: Baroka v Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Arrows v Pirates, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 6pm; Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 8.15pm; Wits v Chippa, Bidvest Stadium, 8.15pm
Sunday: CPT City v Celtic, Athlone; Highlands v SuperSport, Makhulong.
