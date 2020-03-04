Mob torches church and cars of Mpumalanga pastor, accusing him of rape

Mpumalanga police on Wednesday condemned the torching of a church and the damage to property of a pastor.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the pastor and his wife were woken up by loud shouts and noises coming from outside their home in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The terrified wife woke her husband up to inform him that their cars were burning. At the same time, the windows of their house were also pelted with stones.

“The couple quickly ran outside and witnessed their cars engulfed in flames, while some community members were already in the yard trying to extinguish the fire,” Hlathi said.